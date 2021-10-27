No matter the quarterback, trustworthy WR Avery Davis keeps showing up

Avery Davis had to know the ball would come his way. This setup was too favorable for it not to find him. On a third-and-seven play early in the second half during Notre Dame’s 27-13 win over Purdue Sept. 18, Davis lined up in the slot with Boilermakers nickel back Chris Jefferson across from him — several yards downfield and over his outside shoulder. The two safeties were low, worried about sophomore tight end Michael Mayer and shorter routes near the line to gain. But Davis was about to go deep, with Jefferson as his only obstacle. He saw it. Surely, he knew quarterback Jack Coan saw it too. And it was third down. These are the spots where quarterbacks often look the graduate student slot receiver’s way.

Davis gave Jefferson a false step toward the outside about 10 yards into his route, then broke toward the post with no resistance. The ball plopped right into his outstretched arms about 40 yards downfield for a 62-yard, momentum-swinging, pitch-and-catch touchdown. Too easy. And in hindsight, too predictable. In a good way. No matter the quarterback, and Notre Dame has rotated them plentifully, there’s a clear rapport with Davis. Especially in high-stakes moments. Only receiver Kevin Austin Jr. and Mayer have more third- or fourth-down targets than Davis’ 13. Davis has turned them into six catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. Davis is neither Notre Dame’s most physically imposing pass catcher nor its most dominant. He is, though, its steadiest wide receiver with under-appreciated speed and an innate feel for taking what a defense gives him. He has been explosive, too, averaging 15.9 yards per catch. “Very intelligent, since he’s a former quarterback,” senior wide receiver Braden Lenzy said of Davis. “He’s a captain for a reason. He’s probably the hardest worker on the team.” If that makes him a security blanket or a glue guy more than a star, so be it. What matters is passes keep heading his direction when Notre Dame needs a first down, when the offense needs a boost or when a quarterback wants to find a rhythm. There’s a reason Davis leads all Notre Dame wide receivers in snaps, with 389. He has hauled in at least one 20-yard reception from all three Notre Dame quarterbacks who have played this year.

Fifth-year senior wide receiver Avery Davis (Chad Weaver/BGI)

“Trust goes into it,” Davis said. “Throughout camp and in my role last year, I had a lot of third-down situations as well. It’s experience in those situations.” It’s not just third down, though. Nor is his chemistry exclusive to Coan. Take the second half of Notre Dame’s 41-13 win over Wisconsin Sept. 25 as an example. Sophomore Drew Pyne relieved an injured Coan in a 10-10 tie, and everyone at Soldier Field that afternoon understood he had to throw the ball for the Irish to win. Notre Dame’s run game was predictably absent against a stout Badgers defense. It also needed points. Pyne’s first pass went to Davis on a scramble for 15 yards. So did his second, this one for 17 yards. Backup quarterback and starting wide receiver looked entirely in sync. One week earlier against Purdue, Notre Dame’s offense took the field for its fourth drive after mustering just six yards on 10 plays the previous three possessions. The first play was a Coan to Davis corner route for 20 yards, where Davis settled in the opening between the deep and underneath defender against zone coverage. The drive ended in a touchdown. To no one’s surprise, Davis was right in the middle of Notre Dame’s adventurous fourth-quarter comeback at Virginia Tech. Coan, the benched starter turned late-game rescuer, fired Davis’ way on a 23-yard catch that put Notre Dame in the red zone. He hit Davis for a four-yard touchdown on a pick play that pulled Notre Dame within two points. And even though Austin caught the tying two-point conversion, Davis was the first read on the play.