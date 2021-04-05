It’s not often a defense can graduate four defensive ends into the NFL over a two-year period like Notre Dame will this spring. Last year it was third- and fifth-round selections Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem, respectively, and this year Ade Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes are projected to see their names come off the board on the second and third day of the draft as well. Yet in 2021, the quality rotation and depth assembled along the defensive line by coach Mike Elston is expected to remain. Last year, 11 different Notre Dame defensive linemen played at least 141 snaps, led by Ogundeji’s 483 at strong side end and Hayes’ 433 at vyper end. Buy One Month, Get Four Months FREE At BlueandGold.com

Strong-side end Justin Ademilola is projected to be a regular along another deep defensive line. (Notre Dame Media)

Next “in line” were interior men Kurt Hinish (372), Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (312), vyper Isaiah Foskey (282) and strong-side end Justin Ademilola (233) — all of whom return this season. After averaging about 20 snaps per game last, the 6-5, 257-pound junior Foskey has the look of the next top pro prospect along the Notre Dame defensive line, with sophomore Jordan Botelho, ranked the nation’s No. 176 overall player in 2020, primed to be a regular in the rotation this year as well at vyper. At strong side end, Tagovailoa-Amosa has been shifted to aid the unit there in what this year will be a more liberal mixture of fronts under new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, while Ademilola (not to be confused with defensive tackle twin Jayson Ademilola) likewise will be a regular. “Our defensive structure, we'll incorporate on first and second down more of a multiple look,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “We were much more of a four-down defense [in recent years]. We will have hybrid of three and four down on first and second down, so it'll be more multiple on first down.”

At a listed 6-1 ¾, 248 pounds, Justin — who claims he is more in the 255-pound range — doesn’t quite have the prototype size for the position like predecessors Ogundeji and Kareem, who were both measured at 6-4, plus in the 265-to-270 range. And in a three-man front, Tagovailoa-Amosa’s 282-pound weight should help him hold up physically on the flank. However, Justin figures to be a significant element. A sound technician who is consistently assignment correct, he finished tied for third last year in tackles by a lineman with 17, 2.5 for loss, including a sack. “When you have guys that all know the scheme, all play fast and just effort and physicality to the point of attack, we try to get as much guys as we can on the field,” said Justin Ademilola of the rotation. “We’re all fresh, we’re all ready to go and we’re all ready to make plays.” Kelly believes that both Ademilolas are primed as seniors to take their games to a more advanced level, just as their predecessors the past couple of years. “One thing about Justin is he's a pretty smart player,” Kelly said. “He doesn't make a lot of mistakes. You're not going to boot(leg) on him. He's going to be up field in the right position, reverses, he's really gap conscious. “We want him obviously to cut it loose a little bit more, and I think he'll be given that opportunity in the role that he's in now that he's going to be getting more reps. Very fundamentally sound player that now can take that next step.”