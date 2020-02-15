**BOXSCORE**

If Notre Dame had any chance of beating — or even hanging with — No. 7 Duke Saturday afternoon, it had to do to all the things it typically does well, VERY well. Three-point shooting, ball security and scoring the ball held the top three spots on the to-do list. The Irish were miserable in all three categories, and they paid a hefty price in a 94-60 beatdown at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the biggest loss ever in this series for Irish head coach Mike Brey.

The brutal loss drops ND to 6-8 in conference play and back towards the bottom of the league standings. (USA Today/Sports)

*The Irish entered the game averaging fewer than 10 turnovers. It had nine giveaways in the first half on its way to 14 for the game, one off of its season high. Duke recorded 11 steals. *Notre Dame was tied for the ACC lead with 9.8 made three-pointers per game. It made five on 21 attempts, including just one of its 10 tries in the first half. *The Irish also fell 15 points short of their 75.1 season scoring average. “That counted as one league loss?” Brey rhetorically asked immediately after the blowout. “Okay, okay, I can live with that. They are fabulous.” Duke’s defensive strategy was obvious from the jump, take away Notre Dame’s three-point shooters and force the Irish to try and win this game around the basket. Start to finish, the plan worked perfectively.

“We have to make 10 threes to win league games, I don’t even know if we got 10 clean looks,” Brey said of Duke’s hawking defense. “Even the looks we got were rushed.” Good work from senior Irish forwards Juwan Durham and John Mooney provided more than enough interior scoring — Notre Dame (15-10; 6-8 ACC) scored 36 interior points on respectable 18-of-42 shooting from inside the arc (43 percent). But with no support from the Irish perimeter players, Duke methodically built a 42-32 halftime lead then opened the second half on a 32-12 run that gave the Blue Devils a 74-44 lead and made this one a snoozer. Duke (22-3; 12-2 ACC) made it look easy — shooting 39-of-69 (57 percent) and 10-of-22 three-pointers (46 percent) — and has now won six straight in this series, including the last four by an average of 24 points. Mooney and Durham were the only Irish players to score double figures — Mooney finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds, narrowly missing his 21st double-double.

Player of the Game: Durham continues to make his case for more minutes with the best game of his career. Even while battling some marginal foul trouble, Durham scored 13 of his career-high 21 points in the first half. He added four rebounds and some needed early game energy, as he has all season.

Turning Point: Notre Dame went on a 7-0 scoring run in the first half — its biggest run of the game — to pull to 20-19 with 8:34 remaining before the break. Duke responded with a 9-0 run and never looked back or quit scoring after that.

