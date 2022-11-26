News More News
No. 15 ND vs. No. 6 USC pregame injury update: Hart, Merriweather out

Senior cornerback Cam Hart suffered an apparent shoulder injury against Boston College on Nov. 19.
Senior cornerback Cam Hart suffered an apparent shoulder injury against Boston College on Nov. 19. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Eric Hansen
Publisher
@EHansenND

Senior cornerback Cam Hart, questionable with a shoulder injury during the week, showed up at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday with his left arm in a sling and will not play in the Saturday night matchup between No. 15 Notre Dame (8-3) and No. 6 USC (10-1).

Also missing for the Irish will be freshman wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, who is still making his way through concussion protocol.

All the other ND players in the two-deeps are expected to be available, including safety Brandon Joseph, who had been sidelined since late in the first half of ND's 35-14 win over Clemson on Nov. 5 with a high ankle sprain.

