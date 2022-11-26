Senior cornerback Cam Hart, questionable with a shoulder injury during the week, showed up at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday with his left arm in a sling and will not play in the Saturday night matchup between No. 15 Notre Dame (8-3) and No. 6 USC (10-1).

Also missing for the Irish will be freshman wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, who is still making his way through concussion protocol.

All the other ND players in the two-deeps are expected to be available, including safety Brandon Joseph, who had been sidelined since late in the first half of ND's 35-14 win over Clemson on Nov. 5 with a high ankle sprain.