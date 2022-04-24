No. 14 Irish walk off with baseball sweep of Wake Forest

Notre Dame was running out of pitching against the nation’s ninth-highest-scoring team, but was never short on resilience Sunday at Frank Eck Stadium. Carter Putz’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth gave No. 14 Notre Dame its first lead of the day and a three-game ACC baseball sweep of visiting Wake Forest with a 13-12 victory. Irish coach Link Jarrett had to watch the drama unfold remotely after being ejected by the umpiring crew during the game. Jack Zyska homered twice and drove in four runs for the Irish (26-8, 11-7 ACC), winners of five straight after getting swept on the road last weekend at Duke. Zyska’s second homer, a three-run shot in the bottom of the seventh, tied the game at 12-12 after Notre Dame had trailed 8-2 and 12-8.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTI1NDQ4ODM2OCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Aidan Tyrell (5-0), the seventh Notre Dame pitcher to see action Sunday, hurled three scoreless innings of one-hit ball to get the win. Each of the first six ND pitchers yielded at last one run to the Demon Deacons (28-12, 10-11), who came into the series eighth nationally in batting average (.317), slugging percentage (.533) and home runs per game (1.78), and fifth in on-base percentage (.429). Brooks Coetzee led off the ninth with an infield single and advanced to second on an errant throw. Putz followed with a single to center field that easily scored Coetzee. Putz, Danny Neri, Coetzee and Zack Prajzner each drove in two runs. Neri homered. Ryan Cole, Coetzee and Prajzner had three hits apiece, with Coetzee and Prazjner each scoring three runs. Next up for Notre Dame is a non-conference matchup with Michigan State, Tuesday night at Comerica Park in Detroit (6:35 ET), before returning home for a three-game ACC series with Boston College. BOX SCORE

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgaGl0IHRoYXQgY29tcGxldGVkIHRoZSBjb21lYmFjayE8YnI+ PGJyPkNoZWNrIG91dCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nh cnRlclB1dHo/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhcnRlclB1dHo8L2E+ JiMzOTtzIHdhbGstb2ZmIHNpbmdsZSBpbiB0aGUgc2VyaWVzLXN3ZWVwaW5n IHdpbiBvdmVyIFdha2UgRm9yZXN0ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3lnbDZWYmRRVjUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95Z2w2VmJkUVY1PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vdHJlIERhbWUgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBOREJhc2ViYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05EQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVz LzE1MTgzMDgzNDk5NDI4MzMxNTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXBy aWwgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Saturday: LaManna, Irish wallop Wake, 21-3 with record-setting output

David LaManna homered for the first time this season and drove in five runs as No. 14 Notre Dame walloped visiting Wake Forest, 21-3, Saturday at Frank Eck Stadium to move into a tie with Louisville for first place in the ACC Atlantic Division baseball standings. NC State (25-12, 11-8) is percentage points behind. The Irish (25-8, 10-7) scored four runs in the first and had a 12-1 lead after four innings in running up their highest run total in an ACC game since joining the league in 2014. Jack Brannigan, Zack Prazjmer and pinch-hitter Brady Gumph all homered, with Gumph’s the first of his college career. Carter Putz went 4-for-6 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Notre Dame amassed 19 hits and drew eight walks from Wake Forest (28-11, 10-10). Freshman lefty Jack Findlay (4-0) got the win in relief, striking out three in 3 ⅓ innings and allowing an unearned run. BOX SCORE

Friday: Bertrand sets table for another Notre Dame victory