In this strange and stressful season, Notre Dame has a chance to join rare company. With a win on Wednesday, the Irish would have victories over Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina in the same season. They play the Tar Heels in the second round of the ACC Tournament Wednesday night (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2), an opportunity granted to them after Trey Wertz’s buzzer-beating three-pointer filched an 80-77 win over Wake Forest in the opening round. Yes, these aren’t your father’s blue bloods. Kentucky, at 9-15, isn’t even on the NIT bubble. Duke’s NCAA Tournament hopes rest on winning the ACC Tournament. North Carolina is an unremarkable 16-9 and 10-6 in the ACC and seems destined for a No. 9 or 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Junior guard Trey Wertz (middle) hit a game-winner to send Notre Dame to the second round of the ACC Tournament. (ACC)

Notre Dame (11-14) has nothing to apologize for, though. It’ll take wins wherever they’re available. Even if that means sleeping at the wheel for 32 minutes against Wake Forest, a 6-16 team and the No. 14 seed, before awakening and ending the game on a 17-2 run. “At the 10-minute mark, I said, ‘Fellas, how we finish the game is really going to determine a lot about how we go into next season for you returning guys,’” head coach Mike Brey said. “So how are you going to play it, seriously? Show me how you’re going to play it, because I’m really interested. “They’ve taken a punch and come back, taken a punch and come back through games in a season, so I’m proud of the response.” The Irish nearly beat all three traditional powers in 2015, but fell just short of ending Kentucky’s unbeaten season in the Elite Eight. Wednesday is their second shot at North Carolina this year. The Tar Heels pulled out a 66-65 win on Jan. 2 when Juwan Durham’s baseline jumper drew iron at the buzzer.

No. 11 seed Notre Dame vs. No. 6 North Carolina