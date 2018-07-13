This year’s 27-scholarship freshman class is the largest single haul in a year at Notre Dame since inking 28 in 2006.



Overshadowed is nine preferred walk-on freshmen will augment the group while aiding the scout team and practice sessions. Earlier this summer the University released the names for publication in Blue & Gold Illustrated’s 2018 Football Preview. Overall, 119 players are listed on the roster, the maximum 85 on scholarship plus 34 walk-ons.

By position, the breakdown for the nine freshmen walk-ons is as follows, with their jersey numbers listed first:





Quarterback

31 Cole Capen, 6-5, 225, Orange, Calif. (Orange Lutheran)

Odd number for a QB in more ways than one, but joins fellow Californian J.D. Carney (son of 1983-86 Notre Dame kicker John Carney) , a sophomore, and senior Nolan Henry, as walk-on signal callers.





Wide Receiver

26 Leo Albano, 6-1, 200, Charleston, S.C. (Bishop England)

43 Greg Mailey, 6-2, 185, Hudson, Ohio (Hudson)

Albano actually was a pro-style quarterback at Bishop England.

Mailey’s family has previous ties to Notre Dame, and he also received a preferred walk-on offer from the in-state Buckeyes.





Offensive Line

63 Cody Benjamin, 6-5, 245, Tampa, Fla. (Berkley Prep)

64 Max Siegel, 6-3, 280, Indianapolis, Ind. (Brebeuf Jesuit Prep)

Benjamin, whose scholarship offers included Holy Cross and Davidson, played alongside Nicholas Petit-Frere, a five-star offensive lineman who signed with Ohio State.

Siegel’s father, also Max, received both his undergraduate (1986) and law degrees (1992) from the University of Notre Dame and has had a long-standing friendship with Fighting Irish director of athletics Jack Swarbrick in Indianapolis. His son played center at Brebeuf.





Cornerback Or Receiver

29 Matt Salerno, 6-0, 175, Encino, Calif. (Crespi)

43 Marcus Thorne, 6-2, 200, Washington, Ind. (Washington)

Salerno, who also starred in soccer and lacrosse, grew up a Notre Dame fan and plans to major in engineering. He caught 77 passes as a senior and was first-team All-Mission League with Stanford recruit Michael Wilson.

Thorne’s father, also Marcus Thorne, played fullback at Notre Dame as a walk-on from 1993-95 and was the backup to Marc Edwards as a senior, carrying five times for 49 yards and a touchdown.





Punter

16 Jake Rittman, 6-3, 195, Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)

His older brother Justin was a walk-on running back at UCLA. Rittman, who also handled kickoffs, averaged 39.5 yards per punt as a senior and caught 29 passes for 507 yards and four scores.





Long Snapper

65 Michael Vinson, 6-3, 230, Winnetka, Ill. (New Trier)

A potential contingency option in case junior starter John Shannon is injured. Like predecessors Jordan Cowart (2009-12), Scott Daly (2013-16) and Shannon, Vinson is from Illinois and excelled at Chris Rubio’s camp for specialists.