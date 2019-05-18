For the fourth time in the last five years, and 18th overall, the 2019 Notre Dame football season will begin with a night game.

To no one’s surprise, it was announced this week that the Labor Day opener (Sept. 2) versus Louisville at Cardinal Stadium will have an 8 p.m. EDT start.

It will mark the first time ever the Fighting Irish will play on Labor Day, although they have had several other openers during a weekday. In 2021, Notre Dame again will open on Labor Day, this time at Florida State, which is also destined to be at night. Then the 2022 season begins Sept. 3 at Ohio State — another event tailor-made to appear in prime time.

Here is the history of Notre Dame's 17 night openers (13-4 record), highlighted by an eight-game winning streak from 1974 until 2001.





Sept. 22, 1956: SMU 19, Notre Dame 13

Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung became the first Irish quarterback to both pass and run for more than 100 yards in a game during this defeat, but this began a 2-8 season.





Sept. 9, 1974: Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 7

In head coach Ara Parseghian’s final year of coaching, the reigning national champions saw this originally scheduled game in November moved to a Monday night opener because of a reported $2.5-million offer from ABC. .





Sept. 15, 1975: Notre Dame 17, Boston College 3

For the second straight year, ABC moved up a Notre Dame game to Monday night, this time for the head coaching debut of Dan Devine. The Irish also win at Purdue five days later, earning them the Sports Illustrated cover the following week.





Sept. 18, 1982: Notre Dame 23, Michigan 17

First-ever night game at Notre Dame, with Musco Portable Lighting, has the Irish open brilliantly in head coach Gerry Faust’s second season after a 5-6 collapse in the first included a 25-7 loss to the Wolverines.





Sept. 10, 1988: Notre Dame 19, Michigan 17

The march to Notre Dame’s most recent national title (we don’t want to use the word “last”) began with four field goals from walk-on Reggie Ho (the last with 1:13 left) and a Michigan miss on the final play.