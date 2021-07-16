Niele Ivey Explains How Notre Dame Gained ‘Impactful’ Recruiting Tool

Niele Ivey spent an entire week this month on a recruiting expedition. On the second night after Notre Dame’s second-year coach returned to South Bend, she gained another valuable recruiting nugget. All she has to say next time she’s on the road is look at Arike Ogunbowale. The three-time Gatorade Wisconsin Player of the Year had all kinds of options out of high school. She considered UCLA, Louisville, Ohio State and her home-state team Wisconsin. She chose Notre Dame over that quartet, and the rest is history.

Ivey and Notre Dame gained another recruiting tool this week. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

Most people know Ogunbowale hit the game-winning, buzzer-beating shot in the 2018 national championship game. But if that’s too old of news for class of 2022 recruits who were not yet in high school when Ogunbowale drilled that shot, then Ivey can tell them to look at what Ogunbowale is up to now. That takes us to Wednesday night, a day after Ivey returned from recruiting. She watched the WNBA All-Star Game with her current Irish players. What’d they witness? None other than Ogunbowale scoring 26 points in 26 minutes to lead the WNBA All Stars to a 93-85 victory over Team USA. Yeah, that Team USA. The one with Brianna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, Brittney Griner, Sue Bird and Notre Dame’s own Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith. The same Team USA Ogunbowale narrowly missed out on but will probably not be denied by in an Olympic year going forward for as long as she plays. So how’s that for a recruiting tool — being able to say Notre Dame has two Olympians, and a player who could have easily been the third was the MVP in an upset victory over them? “It’s extremely impactful in terms of showing our recruits this is what we produce,” Ivey told BlueandGold.com. “It’s a great selling piece to show as coaches what we’ve done and how we’ve developed these Olympians and All-Stars.”

This isn’t to say Ogunbowale wouldn’t have reached WNBA All-Star status had she chosen UCLA, Louisville or any of her other top choices. She has enough innate talent and is enough of a hard worker to have climbed to that height no matter where she played college hoops. But would she have been a national champion? Would she have been not just a WNBA All-Star, but the WNBA All-Star Game MVP? Spending four seasons at a program known for pumping out pro players like Notre Dame has definitely helped. Ivey goes after all kinds of recruits like Ogunbowale who can choose to play collegiately just about anywhere. Her pitch to highly sought-after prospects is simple: they can have success in school then continue that well into their professional careers. Ogunbowale is the latest — and one of the most profound — examples of that. “I’m hoping recruits see Notre Dame for the tradition and success we’ve had and that we can get players to the next level and develop elite, high-level players as we did with Arike,” Ivey said.

