Notre Dame’s safest choice at cornerback to match up with the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in Friday’s Rose Bowl is a grad transfer who came aboard without a normal offseason and missed most of 2019 due to injury.

When framed that way, visions of Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith romping through the Irish’s secondary arise. But to assume as much is to ignore Notre Dame players’ and coaches’ trust in that grad transfer, Nick McCloud, as well as his impact and poise.

Despite a transfer transition ripe with potential onboarding issues, McCloud has solidified a boundary corner position that was a source of offseason concern. Some numbers say he made it better than 2019, when it was manned by fourth-round pick (and McCloud’s friend) Troy Pride Jr.