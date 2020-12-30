Nick McCloud's Seamless Transition, Steadiness Prepared Him For Big Test
Notre Dame’s safest choice at cornerback to match up with the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in Friday’s Rose Bowl is a grad transfer who came aboard without a normal offseason and missed most of 2019 due to injury.
When framed that way, visions of Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith romping through the Irish’s secondary arise. But to assume as much is to ignore Notre Dame players’ and coaches’ trust in that grad transfer, Nick McCloud, as well as his impact and poise.
Despite a transfer transition ripe with potential onboarding issues, McCloud has solidified a boundary corner position that was a source of offseason concern. Some numbers say he made it better than 2019, when it was manned by fourth-round pick (and McCloud’s friend) Troy Pride Jr.
Smith is merely slowed, not shut down, but Notre Dame’s faith in McCloud’s ability to help those efforts is unwavering. Because of McCloud’s reliable play. Because of his cultural fit. Recruiting a grad transfer without campus visits or the chance to meet potential teammates is tricky. Important signs or red flags can be missed.
“You want someone who is willing to be a part of something,” defensive coordinator Clark Lea said. “With the grad-transfer market in general, things can get very transactional, because sometimes it's just for a year.
“The thing with Nick that stuck out was just how committed he was to being a part of this. And that was important to us. His personality, his character was evident through the process. He was always there. He was always ready. He was always excited about the potential. And that goes a long way.”
Notre Dame’s staff sensed he could fit based on his résumé. He’s a former captain, a hint at strong intangibles. He was a 19-game starter at North Carolina State, fitting the need experience at the Power Five level. He works out in the offseason with reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. He’s a coach’s son.
