NFL teams select fewest Notre Dame players in draft since 2017

The Baltimore Ravens selected safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round Thursday with the No. 14 overall pick . The Los Angeles Rams picked running back Kyren Williams in the fifth round Saturday with overall pick No. 164 .

Following the draft, Austin was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. He wasn't the only former Notre Dame player left waiting longer than they hoped for clarity on their NFL future. By the end of the draft, only two Irish players heard their name called from the stage in Las Vegas.

A strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, which included a 40-yard dash of 4.43 seconds and a vertical jump of 39 inches, gave NFL personnel more reasons to consider drafting Austin. But that wasn't enough to sway an NFL team into using one of the draft's 262 picks on him.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound Austin opted to ditch his remaining NCAA eligibility to enter this year's draft despite a light college résumé. He showed flashes of his potential last season while catching 48 passes for 888 yards and seven touchdowns.

Kevin Austin Jr. played only one full season as a starting wide receiver during his Notre Dame career. He learned Saturday that wasn't enough to get himself selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The two Notre Dame draftees were the fewest in one draft since 2017 when quarterback DeShone Kizer and defensive lineman Isaac Rochell were the only two Irish selections following the turbulent 2016 season that ended with a 4-8 record.

A lack of reliability certainly hurt Austin's chances in the draft. He missed his sophomore season at Notre Dame with a suspension and was sidelined for the majority of his junior season with a twice-broken bone in his left foot. Last season, Austin struggled with dropped passes at times. His poor performances against Purdue (no catches on eight targets) and Cincinnati (one catch for 17 yards) provided reasons to lower his draft stock.

Quarterback Jack Coan and defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa were also considered draft-worthy prospects by some. Soon after the draft, they reportedly signed contracts with the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

"He’s going to make a roster next year in the NFL," Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said of Coan in December. "I have no doubt about it. We as a program are very fortunate to have him come through."

Coan started all 13 games for the Irish after completing a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, where he started 18 games. Coan finished his lone season at Notre Dame completing 253 of his 386 passes (65.5%) for 3,150 yards and 25 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Coan was at his best when making quick decisions and operating the offense at a faster tempo. He struggled when pressured due to a lack of mobility, which led to him being benched in the middle of the Virginia Tech game.

Tagovailoa-Amosa finished his Notre Dame career as a defensive end after four seasons at defensive tackle. He could have stayed for a sixth season by using the extra eligibility granted by the NCAA during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 12 games in 2021, Tagovailoa-Amosa totaled 25 tackles, six tackles for a loss, two sacks and led Notre Dame with 11 quarterback hurries.

Five other Notre Dame players were draft eligible and participated in Notre Dame's Pro Day last month: linebackers Drew White and Isaiah Pryor, defensive lineman Kurt Hinish, kicker Jonathan Doerer and offensive lineman Cain Madden.

White signed with the Washington Commanders. Hinish signed with the Houston Texans.

This story will be updated as undrafted players sign contracts with teams.