The NFL season began Thursday night with an AFC matchup between the Houston Texans and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Two former Notre Dame players appeared in the starting lineup for the Texans in wide receiver Will Fuller V and center Nick Martin. Despite a 34-20 loss, Fuller V gave Houston fans a reason to be optimistic this season. On 10 targets, he caught eight balls for 112 yards and looked as fast as ever.

10 targets, 8 catches, 112 yards for Will Fuller. WR1 upside showing today. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 11, 2020

It was a promising sign for the Texans as they look to replace their former No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but Fuller’s never been short on potential. His biggest issue has always been staying on the field. He’s never played more than 14 games in an NFL season, a stat that occurred his rookie year in 2016.

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Will Fuller is expected to play an even bigger role in Houston this season. (Photo: David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

On the other hand, the Houston offensive line struggled for much of the game in pass protection, which resulted in quarterback DeShaun Watson spending most of the evening under duress. Of course, this isn’t all on Martin, but he is one of the team’s two offensive captains and the leader of the offensive line.

The rest of NFL teams start their season on either Sunday and Monday, and Notre Dame fans will have plenty of opportunities to watch their favorite Fighting Irish players compete. As of Friday, there are 29 Notre Dame alums currently on active rosters and a plethora of others either on practice squads or expected to be added to one in the near future. It helps that, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, rosters can carry two more active players in a given week and teams can now have up to 16 practice players (compared to 10 in previous seasons).

Below is a breakdown of every former Notre Dame player on an NFL roster, practice squad or still looking to sign with a franchise.

On NFL Rosters

• Alex Bars (played at Notre Dame from 2015-18), OL, Chicago Bears: After spending a majority of 2019 on the Bears practice squad, Bars competed for a starting job during training camp but will begin 2020 as the back up left guard. • Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: After grabbing 13 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie, Boykin enters 2020 as a second-string wide receiver behind Willie Snead IV. • Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Selected with the No. 49 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Claypool is expected to be a significant contributor this season as the backup to JuJu Smith-Schuster. • Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Indianapolis Colts: After an offseason knee injury that caused him to miss the entirety of training camp, Day was recently placed on the injured reserve list. In past seasons, this would prevent Day from appearing on the active roster for a minimum of eight weeks but, due to the pandemic, that’s been changed to three weeks. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Eifert was expected to be the starter in his first season in Jacksonville, but he was beaten out in training camp and is currently listed as the second-string tight end. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, New York Jets: This is a bit of an odd situation. When the Jets trimmed the roster at the beginning of the week, Farley was cut. A few days later, New York re-signed him, and he was then voted as a special teams captain.

Put the C on their chest. pic.twitter.com/iK9TFI1JCz — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 9, 2020

• Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: On Thursday, snagged eight receptions for 112 yards in the Texans 34-20 loss to the Chiefs. • Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: As a sixth-round draft pick, Gilman was far from a lock to make the Chargers’ roster, but he impressed the coaching staff during training camp and is listed as a second-string safety. He should also be a major contributor on special teams.

Alohi Gilman: Only rookie safety with 90+ coverage & run-defense grades over the past two seasons pic.twitter.com/iRgykyRAzA — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2020

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Charlotte Panthers: Jansen continues his long NFL career in Charlotte, entering his 12th season with the Panthers. He’s the only former Notre Dame player still in the NFL to have played under former Fighting Irish head coach Tyrone Willingham. • Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DE, Cincinnati Bengals: Kareem missed some time in training camp due to a shoulder injury but proved his worth once he returned to action a few weeks ago. He’s currently listed as a backup defensive end on the Bengal’s initial depth chart. • Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Kmet is listed as the second-string tight end behind Jimmy Graham and has received ample praise from the coaching staff.

Cole Kmet earned even more praise on Monday afternoon: https://t.co/PBeCBfeRVj — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) September 7, 2020

• Julian Love (2015-18), DB, New York Giants: After earning more and more playing time at the end of last season, Love is officially the starting free safety for the Giants and Pro Football Focus expects him to be the team’s breakout player in 2020.

Giants Now: Julian Love chosen by @PFF as team breakout player 💯



📰: https://t.co/cbL2uvKO6i pic.twitter.com/QsmVG5JyE0 — New York Giants (@Giants) September 10, 2020

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Martin remains the Texans starting center and was named one of two offensive captains prior to the season. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Martin will start at right guard again this season for the Cowboys and should continue to be one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: McGlinchey will remain at right tackle this season and picked up a new title as one of the team’s offensive captains.

• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Heading into his third season as the Indianapolis Colts left guard, Nelson is considered by his peers to be the best offensive lineman in the NFL. However, he’s dealing with some back pain that could hobble him early this season.

Colts All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson missed practice today due to a back injury. Also, Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo (oblique) and center Ryan Kelly (knee) both were listed as limited participants today for a second straight day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2020

• Julian Okwara (2016-19), DE, Detroit Lions: The Lion’s third-round pick in 2020, Okwara named to the team’s two-deep but recently began experiencing some knee pain and is questionable for week one.

More from the #Lions: RT Halapoulivaati Vaita (foot) is out. WR Danny Amendola (hamstring), rookie CB Jeff Okudah (hamstring), DE Julian Okwara (knee) and Da'Shawn Hand (groin) are all listed as questionable. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2020

• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: According to the depth chart compiled by the team’s communication staff, Okwara will start the season as a second-string defensive end. • Troy Pride Jr. (2016-19), CB, Carolina Panthers: A fourth-round selection in 2020, Pride Jr. has already put himself in a position to start in week one. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Playing behind rising star Joey Bosa, Rochell continues to be a key part of the Chargers’ defense. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Rudolph is entering his 10th season with the team, is the incumbent starter and was just named a captain.

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Smith continues to be one of the best safeties in the NFL and was also named a captain this season. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: After making the Pro Bowl in 2019, Smith should one of the best linebackers in the NFL as he heads into his fifth NFL season.



New story: You probably have an opinion on Jaylon Smith. The truth is more complicated. On Dallas' least understood Cowboy ahead of a pivotal 2020 season.https://t.co/CMnBi1TFG5… — Mike Piellucci (@mikelikessports) September 10, 2020

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Smythe had seven catches for 65 yards as part of an inconsistent Dolphins offense in 2019 but excelled as a blocker. He should be a more significant producer in 2020, as he was recently named the week-one starter.

Durham Smythe is first team Miami Dolphins TE. Mike Gesicki is second team. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 7, 2020

• Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), WR, Green Bay Packers: After missing all of the 2019 season due to an ankle injury, St. Brown is healthy and likely the Packer’s fourth option at wide receiver. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OL, Baltimore Ravens: Coming all an All-Pro season at left tackle, Stanley is considered the best pass blocker in the NFL but, for some reason, the Ravens have to sign him to the extension he deserves.

Contracts given out to the top picks from the 2016 draft:



#1: Jared Goff: 4 yrs, $134M

#2: Carson Wentz: 4 yrs, $128M

#3: Joey Bosa: 5 yrs, $135M

#4: Zeke Elliott: 6 yrs, $90M

#5: Jalen Ramsey: 5 yrs, $105M

#7: DeForest Buckner: 5 yrs, $105M



Ronnie Stanley (#6) still waiting... — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2020

More T.J. Watt: "Getting (Stephon) Tuitt back in the fold is big time for us upfront. This is my fourth year with him as well so knowing how we play off each other in pass rush and run stopping." #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) September 11, 2020

Practice Squad

• Josh Adams (2015-17), RB, New York Jets • Asmar Bilal (2015-19), LB, Los Angeles Chargers • Jalen Elliott (2016-19), S, Detroit Lions • Bennett Jackson (2010-13), S, New York Jets • Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints • DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Las Vegas Raiders • Cole Luke (2013-16), DB, Washington Football • Sam Mustipher (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears • C.J. Prosise (2013-15), RB, Houston Texans • Donte Vaughn (2016-19), DB, Los Angeles Chargers • Dexter Williams (2015-18), RB, Green Bay Packers

Free Agents