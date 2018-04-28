Former Notre Dame tight end Durham Smythe has been drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins

Smythe was one of the more underrated and under appreciated players on the 2017 Notre Dame squad. He caught just 15 passes for 244 yards, but Smythe made clutch grabs and proved himself to be a quality route runner and a productive blocker in the run game.

Smythe caught 28 passes for 381 yards and six scores in his career.

"We talk about run blocking tight ends, and Durham Smythe from Notre Dame focused on that in his career," said NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock. "I thought he was a little bit under-utilized as a pass receiver, I think he's actually a better pass receiver than people give him credit for.

"... What he really is, is you can line him up inline and you can line him up at H-Back and he'll block people ... He's going to get paid to block people."