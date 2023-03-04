News More News
Four former Notre Dame players are participating in this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis: defensive end Isaiah Foskey, safety Brandon Joseph, tight end Michael Mayer and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson.

Inside ND Sports is tracking how each of them fare in the testing portion of the combine. Foskey and Joseph already completed their testing. Mayer and Patterson are scheduled to complete their testing on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. This story will be updated when they do.

S Brandon Joseph
Event Result Position Rank

40-yard dash

4.62 seconds

T-14th (out of 19)

10-yard split

1.56 seconds

T-8th

Vertical jump

30.5 inches

19th (out of 19)

Broad jump

9-foot-10

T-15th (out of 19)

3-cone drill

7.08 seconds

2nd (out of 2)

20-yard shuttle

4.23 seconds

2nd (out of 3)

Bench

17 reps

T-8th (out of 16)
Former Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph completed his NFL Combine workout Friday.

DE Isaiah Foskey
Event Result Position Rank

40-yard dash

4.58 seconds

T-9th (out of 28)

10-yard split

1.66 seconds

T-22nd

Vertical jump

34 inches

T-11th (out of 31)

Broad jump

10-foot-5

T-7th (out of 31)

3-cone drill

7.28 seconds

T-6th (out of 9)

20-yard shuttle

4.41 seconds

5th (out of 11)

Bench

22 reps

T-15th (out of 25)
Former Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey completed his NFL Combine workout Thursday.

