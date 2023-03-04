NFL Combine Tracker: Testing results for Notre Dame's NFL Draft prospects
Four former Notre Dame players are participating in this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis: defensive end Isaiah Foskey, safety Brandon Joseph, tight end Michael Mayer and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson.
Inside ND Sports is tracking how each of them fare in the testing portion of the combine. Foskey and Joseph already completed their testing. Mayer and Patterson are scheduled to complete their testing on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. This story will be updated when they do.
|Event
|Result
|Position Rank
|
40-yard dash
|
4.62 seconds
|
T-14th (out of 19)
|
10-yard split
|
1.56 seconds
|
T-8th
|
Vertical jump
|
30.5 inches
|
19th (out of 19)
|
Broad jump
|
9-foot-10
|
T-15th (out of 19)
|
3-cone drill
|
7.08 seconds
|
2nd (out of 2)
|
20-yard shuttle
|
4.23 seconds
|
2nd (out of 3)
|
Bench
|
17 reps
|
T-8th (out of 16)
|Event
|Result
|Position Rank
|
40-yard dash
|
4.58 seconds
|
T-9th (out of 28)
|
10-yard split
|
1.66 seconds
|
T-22nd
|
Vertical jump
|
34 inches
|
T-11th (out of 31)
|
Broad jump
|
10-foot-5
|
T-7th (out of 31)
|
3-cone drill
|
7.28 seconds
|
T-6th (out of 9)
|
20-yard shuttle
|
4.41 seconds
|
5th (out of 11)
|
Bench
|
22 reps
|
T-15th (out of 25)
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports