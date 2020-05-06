News & Views: Jack Swarbrick Discusses Ireland, Cost-Saving Ideas And More
Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick held a video call Tuesday afternoon, his first press conference since the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown. He made clear multiple times he is no fan of Zoom.
He was open to questions, though.
Swarbrick answered wide-ranging inquiries for more than 30 minutes. Here are some of the topics he discussed, presented in News & Views format.
NEWS: Notre Dame’s Aug. 29 game versus Navy in Ireland is still on, for now.
SWARBRICK: “Until so many of the blanks are filled in, we’re not at a point where we’re going to do anything other than prepare for it. Having said that, we recognize the risk and all the things that could happen in the next few weeks and months.”
VIEWS: It’s a chalk answer, but what else can he really say? Swarbrick seems content to let Navy (it’s their home game) or Ireland make the call, though it’s a collaborative effort. They don’t appear to be in a hurry. Ireland’s government or the American government could also issue rulings or guidelines that all but outlaw the game. If either university or its home state doesn’t open in time, that will force the decision as well (and much more).
