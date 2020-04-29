The recruiting process has been hectic in the past few for White Castle (La.) University Laboratory safety Jardin Gilbert. The 6-2, 175-pounder has picked up 24 offers since the calendar turned to 2020.

"It's been really busy," the class of 2021 recruit said. "Everything is shut down, but coaches are doing their best to keep recruiting."

Gilbert added a pair of big-time offers over the weekend as well. Texas' safeties coach Chris Ash extended a scholarship to Gilbert, which had the Louisiana prospect fired up.