New Safety Offer Jardin Gilbert Has Love For Notre Dame's Terry Joseph
The recruiting process has been hectic in the past few for White Castle (La.) University Laboratory safety Jardin Gilbert. The 6-2, 175-pounder has picked up 24 offers since the calendar turned to 2020.
"It's been really busy," the class of 2021 recruit said. "Everything is shut down, but coaches are doing their best to keep recruiting."
Gilbert added a pair of big-time offers over the weekend as well. Texas' safeties coach Chris Ash extended a scholarship to Gilbert, which had the Louisiana prospect fired up.
"They saw my film and liked the way I play," Gilbert said. "I talked to Coach Ash and he's the one who extended the offer."
Notre Dame offered on Saturday too, as Irish safeties coach Terry Joseph extended the good news to Gilbert.
"We've been keeping in contact," Gilbert noted. "He asked my coaches some questions and other people who know me before he extended the offer."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news