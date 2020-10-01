New FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame Basketball
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
I have placed a Rivals FutureCast pick for Notre Dame basketball to land a top 2021 recruiting target, four-star South Bend (Ind.) Riley guard Blake Wesley.
Click here to read my explanation for why I put one in.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.