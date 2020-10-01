 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Basketball Recruiting: New FutureCast Pick In
New FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame Basketball

Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey during a game
Are head coach Mike Brey and Notre Dame close to landing a major 2021 target? (Washington Post)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
I have placed a Rivals FutureCast pick for Notre Dame basketball to land a top 2021 recruiting target, four-star South Bend (Ind.) Riley guard Blake Wesley.

Click here to read my explanation for why I put one in.

