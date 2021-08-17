New Five-Star Safety Xavier Nwankpa Talks Notre Dame, Recruiting
Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk class of 2022 safety Xavier Nwankpa has been a big riser in the Rivals national recruiting rankings over the past 11 months.
He debuted in the Rivals250 at No. 184 in September of 2020. He shot up to No. 79 in America last December. He didn’t have a move up in the February rankings update, but he saw a jump to No. 34 in June, and after a strong showing at The Opening this summer, Rivals ranked him as a five-star prospect, the No. 14 player in America and No. 1 safety.
As such a talented prospect, Nwankpa has brought on many suitors. 30 schools have offered the 6-2, 185-pounder, and in May, Nwankpa named a top seven schools list of Arizona State, Clemson, Iowa, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M.
It seems his recruitment may have unofficially narrowed down even further. In a conversation with Rivals’ Adam Gorney, Nwankpa was asked about three schools in particular that he is high on.
Iowa: “It’s the culture there; they’re definitely a program that’s getting better every year. A few of my former teammates are on the team, and Coach Phil Parker runs an amazing defense. I can trust him being there my four years.”
Notre Dame: “The tradition stands out for sure and their consistency in the playoffs. I feel that the defense Coach [Marcus] Freeman is bringing in from Cincinnati will made a good impact. And what Kyle Hamilton has done, I feel that I can replicate it.”
Ohio State: “I’m super close with the commits and the guys on the team. I liked the vibe and culture there. On my visit, I definitely fit in.”
Nwankpa doesn’t have a set decision date, but his plan is to make a commitment a few months from now. This will allow Nwankpa to take more unofficial visits this fall for game day experiences.
“Right now, I’ll probably be doing it after the season or at the All-American Bowl,” Nwankpa said regarding a commitment.
Southeast Polk High now has two five-star commitments on its team, which is unheard of for a school in Iowa. The other five-star player is Kadyn Proctor in the 2023 class.
“Wherever I go, he’ll probably have an offer there too. I’m going to recruit him and see where things go,” Nwankpa said.
Proctor visited Notre Dame in June and has a strong connection with the Irish staff. He’s also high on Iowa and Ohio State early on.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.