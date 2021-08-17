New Five-Star Safety Xavier Nwankpa Talks Notre Dame, Recruiting

Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk class of 2022 safety Xavier Nwankpa has been a big riser in the Rivals national recruiting rankings over the past 11 months. He debuted in the Rivals250 at No. 184 in September of 2020. He shot up to No. 79 in America last December. He didn’t have a move up in the February rankings update, but he saw a jump to No. 34 in June, and after a strong showing at The Opening this summer, Rivals ranked him as a five-star prospect, the No. 14 player in America and No. 1 safety. As such a talented prospect, Nwankpa has brought on many suitors. 30 schools have offered the 6-2, 185-pounder, and in May, Nwankpa named a top seven schools list of Arizona State, Clemson, Iowa, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

The Fighting Irish are battling for the talented recruit from Iowa.

It seems his recruitment may have unofficially narrowed down even further. In a conversation with Rivals’ Adam Gorney, Nwankpa was asked about three schools in particular that he is high on. Iowa: “It’s the culture there; they’re definitely a program that’s getting better every year. A few of my former teammates are on the team, and Coach Phil Parker runs an amazing defense. I can trust him being there my four years.” Notre Dame: “The tradition stands out for sure and their consistency in the playoffs. I feel that the defense Coach [Marcus] Freeman is bringing in from Cincinnati will made a good impact. And what Kyle Hamilton has done, I feel that I can replicate it.” Ohio State: “I’m super close with the commits and the guys on the team. I liked the vibe and culture there. On my visit, I definitely fit in.” Nwankpa doesn’t have a set decision date, but his plan is to make a commitment a few months from now. This will allow Nwankpa to take more unofficial visits this fall for game day experiences.