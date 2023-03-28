Dom Campbell is out of the NCAA transfer portal and committed to Howard University.

The Notre Dame freshman forward played just 35 minutes spread over 10 games in Mike Brey’s 23rd and final season as head coach. He plunged into the portal with Irish teammates JJ Starling and Robby Carmody on March 13, the first day of the spring transfer window.

The Irish finished 11-21 overall and 3-17 in ACC play.

The 6-foot-9, 268-pound forward’s commitment Tuesday night was confirmed by multiple sources.

Brey was replaced by Micah Shrewsberry, formerly of Penn State, on Friday. His introductory press conference is set for Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT at Purcell Pavilion.

Starling, a freshman guard, quickly committed to Syracuse, while grad senior guard Carmody — healthy for the first time in years — has yet to make a decision about his basketball future but is keeping all options open.