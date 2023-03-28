ND transfer Dom Campbell lands at Howard University
Dom Campbell is out of the NCAA transfer portal and committed to Howard University.
The Notre Dame freshman forward played just 35 minutes spread over 10 games in Mike Brey’s 23rd and final season as head coach. He plunged into the portal with Irish teammates JJ Starling and Robby Carmody on March 13, the first day of the spring transfer window.
The Irish finished 11-21 overall and 3-17 in ACC play.
The 6-foot-9, 268-pound forward’s commitment Tuesday night was confirmed by multiple sources.
Brey was replaced by Micah Shrewsberry, formerly of Penn State, on Friday. His introductory press conference is set for Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT at Purcell Pavilion.
Starling, a freshman guard, quickly committed to Syracuse, while grad senior guard Carmody — healthy for the first time in years — has yet to make a decision about his basketball future but is keeping all options open.
On Friday grad senior guard Cormac Ryan, who retains one season of eligibility, both entered the portal and the NBA Draft simultaneously. He could end up back at ND, but that isn’t expected.
Campbell was the No. 113 prospect overall and No. 14 power forward nationally in the 2022 class coming out of Exeter (N.H.) Academy. He amassed more turnovers (8) though than points (7) during his freshman year.
Howard went 22-13 overall and won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference regular-season and conference tournament titles. The Bison lost to Kansas, 96-68, in a 1-vs.-16 game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Former Irish assistant coach Rod Balanis is associate head coach for Howard.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports