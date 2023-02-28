They text after almost every game, and Muffet McGraw still spends plenty of time on the Notre Dame campus teaching a sports leadership class in the Mendoza College of Business these days.

So, she’s experienced up close the impressive evolution of her successor, Niele Ivey, as a college head basketball coach. Apparently plenty of others have taken notice, too.

On Tuesday the third-year Notre Dame head coach was named ACC Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year by the league’s head coaches and a Blue Ribbon Panel. And it wasn’t close.

Ivey received 211 voting points to 142 for Duke’s Kara Lawson. Virginia Tech’s Kenny Brooks was third with 137.

“It’s so well deserved,” McGraw told Inside ND Sports on Tuesday. “I thought she did a tremendous job in terms of her strategy, in terms of her in-game adjustments, substitutions, how she handled adversity — just in every way. You could just see how she has just grown into a terrific coach.”

Hall-of-Famer McGraw was the last ND coach to win the top ACC honor in 2016.

Tenth-ranked Notre Dame (24-4) is headed to Greensboro, N.C., for the ACC Tournament as the No. 1 seed with a double-bye into Friday’s quarterfinals. They’ll face the winner of Thursday’s NC State-Syracuse game on Friday at 2 p.m. ET (ACC Network). The first round tips off on Wednesday.

Ivey led the Irish to their seventh regular-season ACC title and first since McGraw’s 2019 team.

McGraw is headed to Greensboro as well to continue her analyst work for ESPN and the ACC Network. All the ACC tournament games will be on the ACC Network, with the exception of Sunday’s title game, which will be on ESPN.