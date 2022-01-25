ND's Gobaira among the biggest ascenders in final Rivals top 250 for 2022

In just his first two weeks on campus and first week of winter workouts Notre Dame freshman defensive end Aiden Gobaira made quite an impression on senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey.

And Foskey, Notre Dame’s 2021 sacks leader, has company in assessing the 6-foot-6, 230-pound mid-year enrollee as an ascending player.

The Chantilly, Va., product was one of two players who made surges of more than 100 spots in the final Rivals250 of the 2022 recruiting cycle, released Tuesday. Gobaira moved up 125 spots from No. 207 to No. 85.

When he committed to ND on Feb. 6, 2021, Gobaira was an unranked three-star prospect.

The other big mover Tuesday was Clemson wide receiver signee Antonio Williams, who climbed 146 spots to No. 74. Sixteen players outside the top 250 moved into it, though none of them were Irish recruits.

Linebacker Jaylen Sneed, finished as Notre Dame’s highest-rated prospect in the class, at No. 45, and 13 spots from five-star status. Defensive end Tyson Ford surged 55 spots to No. 50. Gobaira and offensive guard Billy Schrauth gave the Irish four top 100 players. Schrauth, who had foot surgery recently, got a final ratings boost from No. 125 to 85.

The last time the Irish had three top 100 defensive players in the same class was 2013 (Jaylon Smith, Eddie Vanderdoes and Max Redfield). They have five top 100 defensive players committed in the 2023 class, including four in the top 50.

The last time Notre Dame had a player classified as a defensive end finish in the top 100 was 2011, when four of them did — Ishaq Williams, Stephon Tuitt, Aaron Lynch and Ben Councell. Daelin Hayes was a top 100 recruit in the 2016 class, who ended up playing defensive end for the Irish, but he was classified as an outside linebacker.

Thirteen of Notre Dame’s to-date 21 players in the class finished in the 2022 Rivals250. That’s tied with the 2013 Jaylon Smith class for the second-most Rivals250 players in an ND recruiting class since Rivals started producing annual top 250s in 2006.

The 2008 Michael Floyd-Kyle Rudolph-Dayne Crist class still holds the Irish record, with 16.

Offensive tackle Aamil Wagner moved up 72 spots to No. 124, while linebacker Joshua Burnham (No. 125) and wide receiver Tobias Merriweather (No. 133) each climbed more than 30 spots.

Rounding out the Irish contingent were offensive guard Joey Tanona (175), cornerback Jaden Mickey (190), tight end Eli Raridon (195), linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka (203), offensive tackle Ty Chan (218) and running back Jadarian Price (241).



