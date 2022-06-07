ND recruiting targets Love, Bell make significant leaps in new Rivals250

The very first running back Deland McCullough extended a scholarship offer to once McCullough became Notre Dame’s running backs coach in late January was three-star prospect Jeremiyah Love.

That was on Feb. 28.

Even though ND had a Rivals250 running back at the time in Sedrick Irvin Jr. and another in Jayden Limar who the Irish were pushing for and eventually landed, McCullough still made Love a priority.

Now it’s apparent why.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder from Chistian Brothers College High in St. Louis is the biggest mover in the newly released 2023 Rivals Top 250. Omitted completely from the last set of rankings, Love debuts at No. 49 and is now a high four-star prospect.

The new individual player rankings for the 2023 recruiting class were released Tuesday.

Another Notre Dame target, cornerback Micah Bell, made a similarly impressive move in the rankings. The 5-11, 165-pounder also came from outside the last top 250, as a three-star prospect, and landed at No. 114.

The Houston Kinkaid High standout recently won four Texas state titles in track and field — the 100-meter dash (10.46 seconds), 200 (20.89), long jump (24 feet, 5 ¼ inches) and triple jump (45-9 ½).

Bell is scheduled to take an official visit to Notre Dame on the weekend of June 17-19. Love confirmed Tuesday that he also will take an official to ND that weekend. He took an unofficial to ND on March 17.

Notre Dame is considered a strong contender for both players.

Two prospects among those taking official visits to Notre Dame this weekend also made sizable leaps up the rankings.