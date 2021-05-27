ND or OSU? No Household Pressure For Elite 2023 ATH Alex Styles
On Aug, 30, 2020, Pickerington (Ohio) Central defeated Pickerington (Ohio) North 35-9, and a high school football star was born. Class of 2023 prospect Alex “Sonny” Styles blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown, intercepted a pass and recorded several tackles in leading his team to a season-opening triumph.
When he arrived home following the day, he received an offer from Ohio State. Two days later, Notre Dame offered a scholarship. Currently, Styles holds 19 offers and has been invited to the Under Armour All-America Game and the All-American Bowl.
His older brother, Lorenzo Styles Jr., signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as part of the 2021 recruiting cycle. His father, Lorenzo Styles Sr., played for Ohio State before being selected in the third round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He spent six season in the professional ranks, suiting up for the Atlanta Falcons (1995-96) and St. Louis Rams (1997-2000).
Will Sonny Styles join his brother in South Bend? Or will he follow in his father’s footsteps nearby in Columbus? Both options are on the table, or he could chart his own course. But when his busy family is able to gather around the dinner table, Lorenzo Sr. and Lorenzo Sr. aren’t doing much recruiting.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news