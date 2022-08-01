ND legacy Emmett Mosley's recruitment becoming more complex after visits
Emmett Mosley V is starting to find difficulty in deciphering between college football’s top programs. Last week, the 2024 four-star recruit dealt with it by visiting Notre Dame for the second time...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news