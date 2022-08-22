ND DL commit Brandon-Davis Swain enters junior season with big expectations
Few players in the 2024 class have seen their stock rise like Notre Dame commit Brandon Davis-Swain. Actually, only one (defensive end Kamarion Franklin) has seen their ranking climb in the Rivals2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news