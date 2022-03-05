ND center Jarrett Patterson out for spring with torn pectoral muscle

Notre Dame fourth-year starting center Jarrett Patterson is out for spring practice and beyond after suffering a torn pectoral injury that’s expected to require surgery, per a source.

Irish Illustrated’s Tim Prister was the first to report the news.

The grad senior and captain is expected to be recovered and available by the time the Irish open their 2022 football season, Sept. 3. at Ohio State.

Patterson reportedly suffered the injury while bench pressing in the ND weight room.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound Laguna Hills, Calif., product is considered one of the best — if not the best — returning centers in the nation. He’s played in 37 games the past four years, 34 of those as a starter.

The only games he didn’t start at center for the Irish since the 2019 season were the last four of the 2020 season after he suffered a Lisfranc fracture of his left foot in November of that year in a game against Boston College.

Players on the Irish roster with starting experience at center include senior Zeke Correll and sixth-year grad Josh Lugg. Starting left guard Andrew Kristofic has worked at center in practice as has sophomore Pat Coogan.

New offensive line coach Harry Hiestand may have other ideas he’d like to explore in Patterson’s absence.

The Irish begin spring practice on March 17 and conclude it April 23 with the Blue-Gold Game.



