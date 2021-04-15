A historic NCAA decision is official. The NCAA Division I Council formally passed a rule that allows one-time immediate eligibility for all transfers, it announced Thursday. The news was reported Wednesday afternoon by The Athletic. “Allowing student-athletes a one-time opportunity to transfer and compete immediately provides a uniform, equitable and understandable approach that benefits all student-athletes,” said Council vice chair Jon Steinbrecher, chairman of the transfer working group and the Mid-American Conference commissioner. “The decision is consistent with Division I’s goal of modernizing its rules to prioritize student-athlete opportunity and choice.”

The NCAA is granting one-time immediate eligibility to transfers. (AP)

The adoption of the new legislation is a long-expected outcome of an initiative to adapt transfer rules. It started more than two years ago with the 2018 creation of the transfer portal and elimination of a requirement for transferring players to get permission from their schools to leave. Football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and hockey were the only Division I sports that required undergraduate transfers to sit out a year before competing for their new school unless they were granted a special waiver. The NCAA Board of Directors will meet April 28 to discuss ratifying the rule. “If ratified by the board, the change is effective for student-athletes who have not transferred before and want to compete at a new school as early as this fall,” the NCAA’s announcement reads.