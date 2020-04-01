NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period
The NCAA’s imposed recruiting dead period will last for another six weeks.
The dead period enacted due to coronavirus concerns has been extended through May 31, the NCAA announced Wednesday. It prohibits in-person contact, including any campus visits. When established last month, it was initially set to end April 15.
Extending it wipes out the entire spring evaluation period, which runs from April 15 to May 31.
That chance is gone, along with the two months of the April-June window to host official visits for 2021 players. Most schools – including Notre Dame – also schedule major unofficial visit weekends in March or April. The window for potentially making those up is now pushed back.
A longer dead period has an effect on basketball recruiting too. Transfers will not be able to visit schools for the next two months and could choose to commit to a new school without visiting. High school seniors who waited to commit and sign until the spring will not be able to visit schools that give them a late offer.
In Notre Dame’s case, it will not have the chance to host transfer targets Johnny Juzang and Trey Wertz, or recent 2020 offer Tony Sanders, until June. There’s no guarantee any of them are still available then.
