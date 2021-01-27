Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany class of 2022 linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka has made some headlines in the past week.

He earned a notable offer from the Fighting Irish Jan. 21 during a call with Fighting Irish recruiting coordinator Brian Polian, and a couple days later decommitted from USC, a pledge he gave nearly a year ago.

“It sure has been crazy,” Tuihalamaka said of his recruiting process recently. “Me and my family have been talking these past couple of months; we prayed over it and decided to decommit from USC. We came to the point where we felt I pushed the process a little too fast. It was only right for me to re-open my recruitment.”