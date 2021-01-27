 Nation’s Top Inside Linebacker Talks Importance Of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offer
Nation’s Top Inside Linebacker Talks Importance Of Notre Dame Offer

Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany class of 2022 linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka has made some headlines in the past week.

He earned a notable offer from the Fighting Irish Jan. 21 during a call with Fighting Irish recruiting coordinator Brian Polian, and a couple days later decommitted from USC, a pledge he gave nearly a year ago.

“It sure has been crazy,” Tuihalamaka said of his recruiting process recently. “Me and my family have been talking these past couple of months; we prayed over it and decided to decommit from USC. We came to the point where we felt I pushed the process a little too fast. It was only right for me to re-open my recruitment.”

Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany class of 2022 linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka
Four-star class of 2022 linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka is excited by his offer from the Irish. (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)

USC will remain a factor in Tuihalamaka’s recruitment, but his decommitment opens the door for schools such as Florida, Notre Dame, Oregon and Stanford.

