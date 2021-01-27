Nation’s Top Inside Linebacker Talks Importance Of Notre Dame Offer
Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany class of 2022 linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka has made some headlines in the past week.
He earned a notable offer from the Fighting Irish Jan. 21 during a call with Fighting Irish recruiting coordinator Brian Polian, and a couple days later decommitted from USC, a pledge he gave nearly a year ago.
“It sure has been crazy,” Tuihalamaka said of his recruiting process recently. “Me and my family have been talking these past couple of months; we prayed over it and decided to decommit from USC. We came to the point where we felt I pushed the process a little too fast. It was only right for me to re-open my recruitment.”
USC will remain a factor in Tuihalamaka’s recruitment, but his decommitment opens the door for schools such as Florida, Notre Dame, Oregon and Stanford.
