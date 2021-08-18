 Nation’s Top DT Recruit Speaks Highly Of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-18 12:22:49 -0500') }} football

Nation’s Top DT Recruit Speaks Highly Of Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic class of 2023 defensive tackle Jason Moore started receiving offers during the fall of 2019 when he was a high school freshman. He now holds over 20 scholarship offers including the likes of Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and USC.

He’s rated by Rivals as the nation’s No. 32 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive tackle. All is going well in Moore’s recruitment early on.

“A lot of these schools are showing love, and I appreciate that,” he said. “I can’t wait to build these relationships even more.”

The Fighting Irish are a top contender for the four-star prospect.
The Fighting Irish are a top contender for the four-star prospect.

Moore notes that four schools are in contact with him the most, and he hopes to take unofficial visits to each this fall: Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State and Rutgers.

