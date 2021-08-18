Nation’s Top DT Recruit Speaks Highly Of Notre Dame

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic class of 2023 defensive tackle Jason Moore started receiving offers during the fall of 2019 when he was a high school freshman. He now holds over 20 scholarship offers including the likes of Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and USC.

He’s rated by Rivals as the nation’s No. 32 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive tackle. All is going well in Moore’s recruitment early on.

“A lot of these schools are showing love, and I appreciate that,” he said. “I can’t wait to build these relationships even more.”