BlueAndGold - Nation’s Top Center Fired Up About Return Visit To Notre Dame

Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central class of 2022 offensive lineman Carson Hinzman has three official visits set and may end up taking all five of his trips before announcing a decision.

Currently, the nation’s top center prospect per Rivals is locked in to see Wisconsin June 4, Notre Dame June 18 and Iowa June 25. He would like to see the defending national champions too.

“Hopefully at some point we can see some other schools as well,” he added. “I know Alabama has been talking about an official visit. I’m going with the flow right now.”