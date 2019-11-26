Pinson (Ala.) Valley's Ga'Quincy McKinstry is ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the 2021 class per Rivals, which raises the question: will he play offense or defense at the next level?

He's an elite talent at both receiver or defensive back, and colleges are giving McKinstry the option to play either side of the ball, he says. However, he knows the spot he wants to play.

"They want me to play what I want to play, but at the next level, I'm going to play defense," the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder said. "That's where I'm more comfortable at and is the best for me in the long term."