Nation's Top Athlete Talks Notre Dame, Recruiting Process
Pinson (Ala.) Valley's Ga'Quincy McKinstry is ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the 2021 class per Rivals, which raises the question: will he play offense or defense at the next level?
He's an elite talent at both receiver or defensive back, and colleges are giving McKinstry the option to play either side of the ball, he says. However, he knows the spot he wants to play.
"They want me to play what I want to play, but at the next level, I'm going to play defense," the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder said. "That's where I'm more comfortable at and is the best for me in the long term."
McKinstry has played a big role in helping Pinson Valley to a 10-2 record, and the Indians play in the 6A Alabama state playoff semifinals Nov. 29. His focus has been on his high school team, understandably so.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news