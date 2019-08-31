Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy defensive end Aaron Armitage ranks as the No. 106 overall prospect in the class of 2021. His talents have earned him offers from the likes of Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, and Wisconsin.

Notre Dame is not on Armitage's offer list at this point in his recruitment, but he is on the coaching staff's radar and vice versa. He visited South Bend for the first time in June.

"The experience was amazing for my family and me," Armitage said. "My parents loved the campus and so did I. We learned so much from the tour and got to see the whole campus. It is a beautiful school."

