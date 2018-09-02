Sophomore defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, the backup for senior standout Jerry Tillery, suffered a broken foot (fifth metatarsal) early during Notre Dame’s 24-17 victory versus Michigan. He will have surgery tomorrow (Monday) and likely be sidelined about 10 weeks, per head coach Brian Kelly.



“It’s disappointing obviously for Myron,” Kelly said. “He’s an outstanding player, but we’re hopeful that we’ll get maybe some play out of him at the end of the year.”

In years past, such a declaration by any coach would have been considered odd because any late action would have automatically disqualified the player from a medical redshirt.

However, the new NCAA rule in effect this year allows a player to appear in any four games of a season without losing a season of eligibility. Ten weeks from today would fall into the Syracuse game Nov. 17. Thus, Tagovailoa-Amosa could still play against the Orange, USC on Nov. 24 and in the bowl game and not lose eligibility, because that would be only four games when including Michigan.

Now, if the Irish played two games in the College Football Playoff, too, that could make it five and disqualify him from a redshirt season … but it would be a pleasant dilemma for the staff to have.

Last year Tagovailoa-Amosa as a freshman was one of the top surprises of the team while appearing in all 13 games and totaling 329 snaps (25 per game). He made crucial fourth-down stops in wins against Boston College and North Carolina State, and was credited with 12 tackles (1.5 for loss). He had progressed well this August and was pegged to be a vital figure in the interior rotation.

With the Ewa Beach, Hawaii native sidelined, Kelly and associate head coach/defensive line coach Mike Elston will do some cross-training with two veterans plus accelerate freshman Jayson Ademilola’s (6-3, 284) progress.

Ademiloloa played quite a bit against Michigan, but starting fifth-year senior nose tackle Jonathan Bonner (6-3, ¾, 295) started all 13 games at three-technique last year while Tillery (6-6 ¾, 305) played nose tackle. Bonner has plenty of experience at defensive tackle, and sophomore Kurt Hinish (177 snaps last year) would then take more reps at nose.

Senior Micah Dew-Treadway, who has barely played his first three seasons, was seriously vying for snaps at nose tackle this August, but can also play the three-technique.

“We have a lot of confidence in Jayson,” said Kelly of the freshman. “He’s ready to play.”

Kelly said no other significant injuries occurred for the Irish in the game, or none that would preclude them from returning to practice on Tuesday in preparation for next Saturday’s game versus Mid-American Conference foe Ball State.