Brandyn Hillman signed his National Letter of Intent with Notre Dame on Dec. 21, unsure of what position he’d eventually play for the Irish or even what side of the ball on which he’d start his career.

He was equally unconcerned about it.

Friday in the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, though, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound high school senior got a taste of what seems his most likely college football starting point — safety.

Hillman, one of 12 June enrollees in Notre Dame’s 24-man freshman class, started at the position for Team Makai on Friday and made two tackles in an eventual 22-17 loss to Team Mauka at Kunuiakea Stadium in the sixth annual high school all-star showcase.

Former Irish All-America linebacker and 2012 Heisman Trophy runner-up Manti Te’o was in attendance Friday, taking in the action. He was back in his home state of Hawaii, days after his second child — son Kyro Aumua Te’o — was born. Manti will be inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.