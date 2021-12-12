Muffet McGraw inducted into Notre Dame women's basketball ring of honor

Muffet McGraw walked into a familiar room in an unusual manner. The former Notre Dame women's basketball coach emerged through the entrance of the media room at Purcell Pavilion with a huge smile on her face. There were many instances during her 33 years in South Bend when she wasn't so chipper. "I wasn't always this happy," a still smiling McGraw quipped as she sat down in front of a jumble of microphones at a table on the dais. Sunday was different. Sunday was a time for celebration and reflection. McGraw became just the second Notre Dame basketball coach (men's or women's) to be inducted into the Fighting Irish ring of honor, joining Digger Phelps.

McGraw's stay in the press room lasted a shorter amount of time than her pregame ceremony, and rightfully so. She spoke for nearly 10 minutes on the court and thanked everyone from the Notre Dame administration to former players, assistant coaches, family, fans and even the Fighting Irish band. “I just never wanted to be anywhere else," McGraw said. "This was my dream, and I got to live my dream. And somehow it was even better than I ever imagined it would be.” A video preceded McGraw's speech. It showed highlights from Notre Dame's two national championships with McGraw at the helm in 2000-01 and 2017-18. It included comments from her son, Murphy, and current Irish head coach Niele Ivey among others.