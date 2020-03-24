Next year’s starting lineup will feature junior Katlyn Gilbert at point guard, with sixth-year senior Destinee Walker plus sophomores Sam Brunelle and Anaya Peoples and senior center Mikki Vaughn (who has a fifth season of eligibility in 2021-22).

Following a 2019-20 reconstruction year capped with a 13-18 overall record, Notre Dame’s 2020-21 campaign will center first on providing more numbers and internal competition on the roster.

The two other scholarship players returning from the past season are junior forward Danielle Cosgrove and sophomore guard Abby Prohaska , sidelined the past year with pulmonary embolism, although she was able to practice later in the campaign.

Brought in to continue the rebuild is a five-woman class that collectively ranked No. 3 nationally but does not possess individually a perceived top-five game-changer that had been routine during the nine-year stretch from 2011-19 when the Fighting Irish advanced to seven Final Fours and won the 2018 national title.



What the incoming group can provide for now is enough quality to enhance the numbers and especially provide competition in practice.

“We can play man-to-man more, we can press, we can change things, we can trap, we don’t have to worry about foul trouble, we don’t have to worry about pacing ourselves for the end of the game,” reflected Naismith Hal of Fame head coach Muffet McGraw of her 34th season at Notre Dame next season. “There are so many good things from a strategy perspective that we can do differently that we couldn’t this year. Then there is the competition factor, you’re competing against your teammates now for playing time.

“This year they pretty much knew they could do about anything they wanted and we couldn’t take them out of the game. … You can’t just make careless passes and not be accountable. The competition should help people become accountable.”





MADELINE WESTBELD

6-2 • Kettering, Ohio • Fairmont High

National Rankings: No. 23 by ESPN HoopGurlz and No. 27 by Prospects Nation

Statistical Overview: The lone McDonald’s All-American in the Irish class and Gatorade’s Ohio Player of the Year, Westbeld paced her team in scoring (18.0 points per game), rebounding (11.2), assists (3.6) and steals (2.8) as a senior.

The 25-3 Firebirds lost 47-41 to Mount Notre Dame in the Division I Regional final, with Westbeld tallying 15 points and 11 rebounds.

In November against the nation’s No. 2 team, Tennessee’s Hamilton Heights Academy, Westbeld led a 53-46 win by scoring 36 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, making eight steals and handing out four assists.

McGraw’s Take: While taller than older sister Kathryn Westbeld, the glue figure of the 2018 national champions, the younger Westbeld is a different player with the most star power and versatility in the class.

“She is much more of a guard, so she will be handling the ball a little more, she’ll be great when teams press us,” McGraw said. “She’ll be the perfect in-bounder to get the ball back and then bring it up herself. She’s not going to play the point, but she can handle the ball.

“She’s a three-point shooter who can score on the block. She can take people off the dribble, she can rebound — has great size for a guard. She’s definitely the one I would say can make the most immediate impact in a couple of different categories.”





ALASIA HAYES

5-7 • Murfreesboro, Tenn. • Riverdale High

National Rankings: No. 44 by ESPN HoopGurlz and No. 130 by Prospects Nation

Statistical Overview: Her two older sisters play at Middle Tennessee State, while Hayes raised her stock as a senior, averaging 23.7 points per game after a 13.5 figure her junior year. She also averaged 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.9 steals her final season that finished 19-12.

McGraw’s Take: The Irish missed on a couple of top-five prospects at point guard this year. Ready or not, Hayes might have to see action there as a freshman while spelling Gilbert.

“She had a great year, she’s fast, she can guard and pass … but point guard is the toughest position to play for a freshman,” McGraw said. “Lindsay Allen [2013-17] was the only one who came in and took over the first game. Even with Skylar Diggins [2009-13] it took her the first month or so of games.”