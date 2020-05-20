To understand Nick McCloud’s motivation, start at Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe High School practices about 15 years ago, where future college and NFL players Stephon Gilmore, DeVonte Holloman and Jadeveon Clowney toiled as teenagers for McCloud’s father, Nakia, an assistant coach, with young Nick as an observer. Or start with a McCloud family trip to former NFL star Sheldon Brown’s lake house around the same time, an up-close look at the life of a top-level corner. Or Nakia’s reverent mentions of Rock Hill native and former Notre Dame defensive back Jeff Burris, his own role model and a former NFL star. McCloud, then a grade schooler, understood Rock Hill and South Carolina’s football tradition — particularly with defensive backs. Born from watching his predecessors’ success — and relationships with several of them that followed — was the affinity and desire to play cornerback and do it at a high level.

McCloud hopes to be the next NFL player from Rock Hill, S.C. (gopack.com)

“It was just being around all the athletes, all those guys and just watching what others do and knowing where he wanted to go,” said Strait Herron, South Pointe’s former head coach. Not that there was any doubt left he had reached that point, but his most recent move hammered it home. McCloud, a two-year starting cornerback for North Carolina State, is the newest member of Notre Dame’s secondary after committing May 11 as a graduate transfer despite not taking a visit. “From the outside looking in, it looks like a great place to be,” McCloud said. His own pedigree as a corner with ideal size (6-1, 190) for the boundary position and starter on a pair of nine-win teams in 2017 and 2018 speaks for itself. McCloud is headed to Notre Dame by way his own accomplishments. Behind those, though, are some star-studded mentors and some Notre Dame connections in South Carolina that helped him reach that level and steer him to South Bend.

Chief among McCloud’s mentors is Gilmore, who despite an eight-year age difference and growing profile as one of the NFL’s best defensive players has remained a confidant, motivator and “like a big brother,” Nakia says. Gilmore and McCloud work out three or four times per week now by meeting at a field to do drills together. In normal times, they’ll meet at Gilmore’s house for lunch or to relax. When North Carolina State played at Boston College last year, McCloud flew with the team despite being unavailable that week due to injury and met Gilmore at the New England Patriot’s team facility. Whether it was watching Clowney in high school practices or Gilmore go through his NFL workouts, McCloud picked up on a relentless motor and drive. It is those attributes, he realized, that get you in an even better position to put a pool in your lake house like Brown had. “Just always good to be in the presence of winning,” McCloud said. “They kept at it. Just worked. You could tell the difference of how they worked vs. how everyone else did. That’s where they are today.” Added Nakia: “For him to see those guys on TV, he kind of decided, ‘This is what I want to do.’” The lessons learned and example set by his mentors rubbed off on McCloud. Herron, who coached Gilmore and McCloud, said Gilmore once called him on Christmas Eve to ask if the school weight room was open. Herron recalled Gilmore missed a sole workout one season. McCloud one-upped him, missing only one workout in two years. “He didn’t have to be told everything,” Herron said. “He could sense what he should be doing and how he should be doing it.” Nowhere was that clearer than McCloud’s approach and eagerness to play cornerback. He liked it more than quarterback, which he played when he first picked up football at age 9. He enjoyed it more than wide receiver, his primary position his first three years of high school. “We needed Nick to play wide receiver for us,” Herron said. “In high school, if you want to be good, you have to be smart with how you use your players. That’s what we asked him to do, and he did it. I had to tell him on multiple occasions that Stephon played quarterback. He went to college as a DB and now he’s the best DB in the NFL. That’s just the way high school sports are.”

McCloud (right) and New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (left) have had a relationship since McCloud was in grade school. (Courtesy of Nakia McCloud)

McCloud was South Pointe’s best receiver until a full-time move to corner as a senior because, as Herron puts it, “he remembered the routes.” He had the size to serve as a big target, but it was his acclimation to the position that earned his coaches and his quarterbacks trust. College coaches, though, saw McCloud as a defensive back. He was ranked as a defensive back and competed in camps as a defensive back. Rivals rated him as the No. 2 defensive back in South Carolina in the 2016 class, behind a cornerback from nearby Greer, Troy Pride Jr. McCloud and Pride never played against each other, but encountered one another at camps and other football events in the state. A friendship arose. “We were both being recruited by the same schools, both trying to be ranked higher than the other one,” McCloud said. “We’re good friends. Just mutual respect and competition. Anything I need, I can call him. Anything he needs, he can call me.” In January, McCloud picked up the phone to ask a favor. He had just entered the transfer portal to explore another place to use his fifth year, an unexpected opportunity that came up when he played in two games in 2019 due to injury and took a redshirt. Instead of preparing for the NFL, he was going through recruiting a second time. When Notre Dame defensive backs coach Terry Joseph reached out, McCloud went to Pride to pick his brain. Pride, the Carolina Panthers’ fourth-round pick last month, spent 2019 as Notre Dame’s boundary corner, the spot where McCloud projects best. He was a two-year starter and became an NFL Draft prospect in Clark Lea’s defense. McCloud saw his old friend’s path and was intrigued. Pride told him about leaving home, how his parents’ enjoyed trips to home games and how he was used defensively.