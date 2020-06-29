No one who steps onto Notre Dame’s campus this fall can say the new health and safety guidelines were not clearly communicated. Not when there will be 54,000 signs and reminders to wear masks at all times and keep a six-foot distance whenever possible scattered everywhere when the fall semester starts Aug. 10. They’re part of the school’s reopening process and new fall semester protocols for holding an on-campus semester amid the coronavirus pandemic, which president Fr. John Jenkins believes will be enough to manage the risks and any spread of the disease. “I think we can,” Jenkins told NBC News. “I’m confident we can.”

Notre Dame's campus will look and feel different this fall. (NotreDame.edu)

The signs are only one part of the reopening plan and protocols, which have been constructed with the help of experts from Johns Hopkins Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic. Among the other items are daily temperature checks, which begin on the first day of the fall semester. Dining hall capacity will be reduced by 75 percent. Dining tables that once held 12 people will hold a maximum of four. Capacity at the school’s 80 chapels will be cut by 50 percent. Classrooms will have half as many desks as they did before. Dorms will still have two people to a room, but with a deeper cleaning process during the semester. Capacity for home football games at Notre Dame Stadium has not been set, but it will be below the normal 80,000-plus.