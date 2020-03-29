Even during a time in American history when sports seem to matter little, Monday still provides one of the most important days the NCAA has ever faced in its 113 years governing college athletics. About two weeks ago on March 13 — one day after coronavirus fears caused the NCAA to cancel its winter and spring championship events — the association’s Division I Council members tried to ease the hardship and agreed that relief would be “appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports” and an extra year of athletic eligibility would be offered to amend the one lost. Details, the statement said, “would be finalized later.”

Many Notre Dame athletes, and thousands of others around the country, will be closely tracking an NCAA eligibility vote on Monday. (Matt Cashore USA Today/Sports)

Later arrives Monday when this council — made up of university athletic directors, administrators, athletes and faculty athletics representatives — debates and votes on exactly if and how eligibility relief will be implemented. This well-intentioned proposal seems commonsensical. Its delivery and execution is more tangled. “There are so many questions with what this will look like,” said veteran Irish softball coach Deanna Gumpf. “I want this entire team to get an extra year because they all lost one, but is that realistic? There is so much to work through.”

In a nutshell, college athletes are allowed five years to complete four seasons of athletic eligibility, and the 2020 spring season at Notre Dame had barely begun for sports such as baseball, softball, lacrosse, golf and others when it was prematurely canceled. Irish women’s lacrosse coach Christine Halfpenny and her No. 2 Irish were 7-0 and ready for a critical ACC showdown at No. 1 North Carolina when their season was scrapped and the careers of her graduating seniors declared over. The one-versus-two matchup can’t be saved, but maybe a season for Halfpenny’s seniors can be if the NCAA sees fit. “If this vote puts us in a great position to represent the excellence that Notre Dame is known for, and allows those athletes to finish their careers on their terms, I’m all for it,” she said. “How we do that, we’ll have to see.” Some of the tough questions the council faces Monday include: *Will eligibility relief apply only to graduating seniors, and if so, is that fair to the rising seniors who have waited for their turns? *Will roster sizes be increased to make room for incoming freshmen to join the unexpected group of returning graduated seniors? *Will member schools and conferences support any plan the NCAA puts forth? *And, how will eligibility relief affect scholarship allocations? Most spring programs are considered “equivalency sports,” meaning a predetermined number of scholarship athletes on these teams receive a personalized piece of the scholarship fund based on individual performance and value. Do the proven grad seniors who choose to return get the biggest bite from the financial apple while the younger players now split the leftovers?