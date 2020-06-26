The date March 25, 2020 won’t be remembered as an important day in the world of Notre Dame football recruiting by most. But it kicked off cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens’ fast rise as a key recruiter for the Fighting Irish. At that time, Notre Dame had one defensive back pledge — Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters. Mickens had just been on the job for a few weeks, and the Irish staff had to pivot its plan of attack in recruiting because the NCAA had ruled a dead period to shut down recruiting visits for the foreseeable future. Mickens and Co. dished out four new offers that day. Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II Catholic’s Terrion Arnold, Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard’s Ryan Barnes, Naperville (Ill.) Central’s Sam Jackson and Bloomingdale (Fla.) High’s Philip Riley were the recipients of the scholarships.

Notre Dame has landed two key cornerback recruits — Bloomingdale (Fla.) High’s Philip Riley (left) and Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard’s Ryan Barnes (right) since Mike Mickens was hired.

Notre Dame hoped to get those four prospects on campus during the spring or summer, but the NCAA continued to extend the dead period back. Currently, it’s set to run through Aug. 31. Two of the four had already visited campus. Jackson was at Notre Dame in December during the Echoes Awards Show weekend, while Barnes had been to campus well before he popped onto the scene as a high school recruit. His father is a Notre Dame fan and took him and his younger brother Bryce to the 2015 Blue-Gold Game while visiting family in Indiana. But even though Barnes had stepped foot on campus, he had never actually taken a recruiting trip at Notre Dame. Neither had Riley, but the Irish staff was still able to secure commitments from both prospects. Riley pledged to Notre Dame on May 5, and Barnes committed one month later on June 6. Most Notre Dame fans weren’t pleased with the Irish’s defensive back class in 2020 and hoped things would turn around the following cycle. Mickens joined safeties coach Terry Joseph and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian as Notre Dame’s main defensive back recruiters — a strong trio. “We’ve built a really unique relationship on a personal level,” Riley said of Mickens following his commitment. “We talk every day, and he always asks me how my day is going and how my family is doing — and I ask him the same. We’ll talk about football, technique — it’s just a great relationship that I’m blessed to have.

“He’s a great guy, great coach. He’s always going to tell you the truth and keep it real with you. He definitely cares about people when he gets to know them.” Defensive coordinator Clark Lea played a key role in Barnes’ recruitment, and it was actually Joseph who extended the initial offer to Barnes. “They believe in what they’re doing,” Barnes said about the Irish staff. “They’re all different people, but every time I talk to them individually it’s the same thing. One person isn’t preaching one thing and one is saying something else. “They’re on the same page and all want the same thing for the program, which is to win a national championship.” Barnes picked Notre Dame over Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, USC and Virginia Tech. Riley held offers from schools such as Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Oregon, Texas, USC, Virginia Tech and Washington.