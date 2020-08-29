 Former Fighting Irish Mike Goolsby Breaks Down Recent Notre Dame Football Commits
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-29 10:25:10 -0500') }}

Mike Goolsby Breaks Down Recent Notre Dame Commits

Mike Singer
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
On recent BlueandGold.com podcast episodes, former Notre Dame captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby gave his thoughts on the Irish's new commitments in the last month. Read the transcription of his analysis below.

Goolsby is high on the talents of defensive back commit Chance Tucker.
“He’s another long corner and has great playing speed. He’s not the twitchiest guy in the world, but he’s long, physical and disciplined. It really seems that Brian Kelly has a blueprint in what he’s looking for in defensive backs – long, tall and rangy athletes who are sneaky fast.

“Tucker is a really talented player. He makes the field smaller for a quarterback. I think it’s a good commitment. He’s a focused guy who reminds me of Richard Sherman in his movements. He competes and is a gritty player. This kid is probably is faster at this point than Sherman was in his career.”

