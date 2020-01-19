News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-19 15:52:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Mike Elston Set For Big Northeast Recruiting Trip

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston spent Friday in the state of Florida to see some big time pass rushers, and he's expected to hit the road again on Monday to check in on more of his top targets.

Blue & Gold Illustrated has confirmed a couple of expected stops by Elston in the Northeast.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame extended an offer to Aaron Armitage in December.
Notre Dame extended an offer to Aaron Armitage in December.

Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy strong side defensive end Aaron Armitage, who ranks as the nation's No. 110 recruit and No. 2 prospect in his home state, has become a very important target for the Fighting Irish in the 2021 class.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}