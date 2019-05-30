A 10-year anniversary is traditionally celebrated with tin. But for Brian Kelly, having an assistant serve 10 consecutive years under him at Notre Dame has been gold.

During his time with the Fighting Irish, Kelly has had five different coordinators on offense and defense — or an average duration of two years — and multiple position coaches with each unit. Yet in the itinerant world of college assistant coaches, one mainstay has remained through the thick and thin: defensive line coach Mike Elston.