 Mike Drop: Opinions On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-06 13:42:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Mike Drop: Opinions On Notre Dame Football Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

By this time last year, Notre Dame already had four pledges in the 2021 class, and the staff had all but one of its eventual signees in the 2020 cycle committed (Ramon Henderson).

Brian Kelly and Co. were able to use spring-summer official visit period to land two-thirds of its 2020 class, which gave the Irish a head start on the next recruiting cycle.

Well, Notre Dame didn’t exactly have the same luxury this year. Notre Dame hasn’t had a recruiting weekend since February 1 due to the pandemic, so to land 11 new commitments since April (two of which have been able to take formal campus visits), the Irish had to work hard virtually.

I’ve been covering Notre Dame football recruiting since May of 2019, so I’m still green in covering the program. But to compare Notre Dame’s recruiting efforts last year to this year, I believe there’s been a clear improvement.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Has Notre Dame improved its recruiting efforts?
Has Notre Dame improved its recruiting efforts? (Corey Bodden)

The early commitments in the 2021 class wanted Notre Dame as much as the Irish staff wanted them. And for the three verbals thus far in the 2022 class, the same argument can be made.

The Irish laid the groundwork last fall to land eventual class of 2021 commitments from Chicagoland prospects Pat Coogan and Justin Walters earlier this year. But the majority of Notre Dame’s commitments this calendar year are from prospects the staff didn’t start working on until the spring.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}