 Mike Drop: Opinions On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-02 13:28:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Mike Drop: Opinions On Notre Dame Football Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

This new weekend column by BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer will include his honest opinions on various topics in the world of Notre Dame football recruiting.

Check out Singer’s second installment below, which covers if Notre Dame's new commits help the Irish close the gap on college football's top tier, and more.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Logan Diggs is Notre Dame's running back commit of the 2021 class.
Logan Diggs is Notre Dame's running back commit of the 2021 class. (Sam Spiegelman)

National Championship Level Prospects?

Notre Dame hasn’t won a national championship in over 30 years, and the Irish faithful are itching to get back to seeing their team play for a title.

With every new commitment on the recruiting front, the following question is always on the mind of Notre Dame followers: Does this student-athlete get us closer to winning a national championship?

Answering that question is impossible right now, but one can certainly give an informed guess. I’ll attempt to do that with Notre Dame’s recent commitments.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}