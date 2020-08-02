Mike Drop: Opinions On Notre Dame Football Recruiting
This new weekend column by BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer will include his honest opinions on various topics in the world of Notre Dame football recruiting.
Check out Singer’s second installment below, which covers if Notre Dame's new commits help the Irish close the gap on college football's top tier, and more.
National Championship Level Prospects?
Notre Dame hasn’t won a national championship in over 30 years, and the Irish faithful are itching to get back to seeing their team play for a title.
With every new commitment on the recruiting front, the following question is always on the mind of Notre Dame followers: Does this student-athlete get us closer to winning a national championship?
Answering that question is impossible right now, but one can certainly give an informed guess. I’ll attempt to do that with Notre Dame’s recent commitments.
