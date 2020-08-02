Notre Dame hasn’t won a national championship in over 30 years, and the Irish faithful are itching to get back to seeing their team play for a title.

With every new commitment on the recruiting front, the following question is always on the mind of Notre Dame followers: Does this student-athlete get us closer to winning a national championship?

Answering that question is impossible right now, but one can certainly give an informed guess. I’ll attempt to do that with Notre Dame’s recent commitments.