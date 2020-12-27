Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn is facing one of those “good problems to have” situations for recruiting in the 2022 class.

The short of it is that Notre Dame already has two Rivals250 four-star offensive line commitments in the 2022 class. This is coming off Notre Dame taking five offensive linemen in the 2021 cycle, so will the Irish be able to take another big group in the next class? They’re in the mix for a handful of high-level recruits as well.

Zionsville (Ind.) High’s Joey Tanona projects to be an interior offensive lineman for Notre Dame. The 6-5, 290-pounder pledged to the Fighting Irish in late-July. The Irish’s second offensive line commit in the 2022 cycle came a couple weeks ago from Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy’s Ty Chan, who stands at 6-6, 285-pounds and projects as a tackle.