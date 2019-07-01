The world of big-time coaching can have dramatic ebbs and flows. One of the best examples is Brian Kelly and Mike Brey at Notre Dame over the past two and a half years.

In late December 2016, seventh-year head coach Kelly’s 4-8 finish elicited immense doubt about his future and a popular opinion that he’s plateaued with the Fighting Irish and needed new surroundings elsewhere to reinvent himself.

Meanwhile, Brey was at the peak of Fighting Irish fan support after back-to-back Elite Eight appearances.