Six players return off last year’s NIT team for Mike Brey while six new faces make their way into rotation consideration.



It will make an interesting challenge for Brey entering his 19th season at the helm relying on the veterans, but also needing important contributions from the incoming freshmen and big man transfer Juwan Durham.

Brey discussed both groups with BGI recently and what he’s seen so far this summer from each. Today, the focus is on those returning while the newcomers will be addressed this next week.