The spring and summer saw most of the top recruits in the Mid-South region nail down their commitments, and the ones that were left over are beginning to make their respective decisions as well. However, that hasn't stopped major programs from recruiting top committed talent as these five prospects in the Mid-South are on flip watch as we get deeper into the fall. THIS SERIES: Five East Coast prospects that could flip

Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad committed to Texas in late July over Texas A&M, Alabama and others, but that hasn't stopped him from maintaining communication with some top contenders. Muhammad is planning on taking an official visit to Texas A&M this season, but if the Aggies continue to sputter and Texas builds on its strong performance against Alabama, things could quiet down here. However, for now, Muhammad is still exploring the option that the Aggies are presenting.

*****

Muhammad isn't the only Texas defensive back commit on flip watch as New Iberia (La.) Westgate four-star safety Derek Williams has maintained that he will use the rest of his four available official visits with Alabama, LSU, Miami and Texas A&M all expected to grab one of those trips. Alabama poses the biggest threat as the Crimson Tide were relentless in their pursuit leading up to his commitment to Texas and have not wavered since. His trip to Tuscaloosa will come on Oct. 7 when Texas A&M visits.

*****

The buzz around Denton (Texas) Guyer four-star safety Peyton Bowen remains hot as the Notre Dame commit fields high interest from Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Alabama. The Sooners hosted Bowen this past weekend and were able to make a big impression, according to a source, as it was crucial for Brent Venables' squad to make a move amid Texas A&M's loss to Appalachian State on Saturday. A trip to College Station will come this weekend when the Aggies take on Miami. Of the five on this list, I see this flip as the most likely to happen.

*****

The news of Scott Frost's firing doesn't bode well for Nebraska's recruiting efforts, and that certainly is the case for Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller. Miller flipped to the Cornhuskers from LSU earlier in the cycle because of a relationship with now-interim head coach Mickey Joseph, so if he is retained in Lincoln, the Huskers may be able to hold onto Miller. Arkansas, Miami and Mississippi State are all programs to monitor if his pledge becomes more in question.

*****